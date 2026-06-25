Women's T20 WC: Shafali Verma slams 2nd-fastest half-century for India

Knock

Verma shines before throwing her wicket away

India lost Mandhana early on before Verma pushed the team's score to 63/1 in the 1st six overs. She was unbeaten on 45 off 25 balls. In the 8th over, she completed her fifty with a four off Rabeya Khan's bowling. However, Verma didn't last long as she perished in the 9th over. Verma was stumped off Nahida Akter's bowling, playing a loose shot.