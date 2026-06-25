Women's T20 WC: Shafali Verma slams 2nd-fastest half-century for India
What's the story
India's Shafali Verma floored Bangladesh with a rapid half-century in a crucial Group A contest of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Verma smashed a superb 34-ball 53 in a chase of 137 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. As per Cricbuzz, Verma now owns the 2nd-fastest half-century for India Women in T20 World Cup. She slammed a 29-ball fifty versus Bangladesh.
Information
Verma is only behind Harmanpreet
As mentioned, Verma took 29 balls for her fifty against BAN-W. It's now the 2nd-fastest after Harmanpreet Kaur, who took 27 balls against Sri Lanka Women in the 2024 edition. Smriti Mandhana is third on this list, taking 31 balls versus Australia in 2018.
Record
Fastest 50s for India Women in T20 WC (balls faced)
Fastest 50s for IND-W in T20 WC (by balls faced) 27 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs SL-W, Dubai, 2024 29 - Shafali Verma vs BAN-W, Old Trafford, 2026 31 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Providence, 2018 32 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs AUS-W, Cape Town, 2023 SF 33 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs NZ-W, Providence, 2018
Knock
Verma shines before throwing her wicket away
India lost Mandhana early on before Verma pushed the team's score to 63/1 in the 1st six overs. She was unbeaten on 45 off 25 balls. In the 8th over, she completed her fifty with a four off Rabeya Khan's bowling. However, Verma didn't last long as she perished in the 9th over. Verma was stumped off Nahida Akter's bowling, playing a loose shot.
Do you know?
Verma breaks her own record
Verma's 43*(24) is now the highest score by an Indian Women batter at the end of six overs in a T20 World Cup innings, bettering her own record of 39 (17) against Australia at the WACA, Perth in 2020.
Runs
Verma slams her 2nd fifty in Women's T20 WC
Verma slammed 8 fours and a six versus Bangladesh (SR: 155.88). She has raced to 2,867 runs from 110 matches at 27.83. She registered her 18th half-century. As per ESPNcricinfo, Verma surpassed 500 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup. From 18 games, she has amassed 507 runs at 28.16. She registered her 2nd fifty.