How has Shafali Verma fared against Gujarat Giants in WPL?

Shafali is the 2nd-highest run-scorer against GG in WPL history. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 matches versus GG, Shafali owns 280 runs at an average of 40. She has belted two fifties with the best score of 76*. Notably, she has smoked the joint-most sixes against GG in WPL alongside Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18). Kaur is the highest scorer against GG (504).

WPL

Her overall WPL numbers and performance this season

Overall, Shafali is the 4th-highest scorer in WPL. She is also one of the 4 batters with 1,000-plus runs. From 35 matches, she has amassed 1,073 runs at 33.53 with the help of 7 fifties. She has also hit the most WPL sixes (53). In the ongoing season, Shafali has scored 208 runs from 8 matches at 26 (50s: 1).