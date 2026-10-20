Shafali Verma reprimanded by ICC for violating code of conduct

The incident in question occurred during the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano hit a delivery from Shree Charani toward mid-off, where Shafali was stationed.

She failed to catch the ball, which then hit her jaw. In frustration, she threw it onto the ground.

This act was deemed a breach of Article 2.2 of ICC's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing."