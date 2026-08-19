Shaheen Afridi takes hat-trick in National Champions Cup final: Stats

Afridi opened the bowling in the second innings but went wicketless in his first spell.

However, he made a strong comeback in the 25th over, taking three wickets for just four runs.

His performance turned the game around as Pakistan Greens went from a comfortable position to losing four wickets quickly.

In his third spell, Afridi took four more wickets including a hat-trick, ending Pakistan Greens's innings at 239 runs and securing victory for Pakistan Gold by 101 runs.