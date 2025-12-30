Will Shaheen Afridi take further part in BBL 2025-26? 

Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi , has been forced to end his Big Bash League (BBL) campaign prematurely due to a knee cartilage injury. The injury was sustained while he was playing for the Brisbane Heat against the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on December 27. After discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical team, it was decided that Afridi would leave the tournament immediately for further treatment and rehabilitation ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Emotional farewell Afridi expresses disappointment over early exit Afridi expressed his disappointment at having to leave the tournament early, saying he had enjoyed playing for Brisbane. He thanked the Heat fans for their support and hospitality during his time with the team. "I am massively thankful to the Heat fans for showering me with immense love and support," Afridi said in a statement. "I am also grateful for the support of the team and their amazing hospitality."

Team's response Brisbane Heat CEO appreciates Afridi's professionalism Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson praised Afridi for his professionalism and contributions to the team. He said despite not finishing the season as he would have liked, Afridi has been a thorough professional. "We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best in his preparations now for the T20 World Cup," Svenson added.

Player influence Afridi's impact on Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat's acting captain Xavier Bartlett also praised Afridi's influence on and off the field. He said conversations about bowling and match situations with Afridi had been of great value. "He fitted in very easily into the squad and it was a pleasure to have played alongside him," Bartlett said, highlighting Afridi's mentoring role within the team.