'Wouldn't even keep him': Shahid Afridi opposes Shadab Khan's captaincy

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has opposed the idea of handing Shadab Khan captaincy in T20Is. The speculation comes after Pakistan's disappointing exit from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at the Super 8 stage. Reports suggest that Salman Ali Agha could be removed as skipper soon, with media speculation linking Shadab to the role. However, Afridi isn't convinced by this prospect due to Shadab's recent performances.

Performance critique Afridi doesn't want Shadab in Playing XI Afridi was clear about his stance on Samaa TV, saying, "Looking at his performance, I wouldn't even keep him in the team, let alone give him the captaincy." He further explained that if head coach Mike Hesson continues with Pakistan after his PSL stint, it could favor Shadab due to their good relationship. However, Afridi stressed that based on recent performances, Shadab doesn't even deserve a spot in the playing XI.

Captaincy suggestion Afridi suggests Fakhar Zaman for captaincy When asked about who should lead the team next, Afridi suggested Fakhar Zaman. He described him as an "aggressive" player who fits the bill perfectly for a captaincy role. Zaman, who was promoted to the top in Pakistan's final encounter against Sri Lanka, slammed a fine 84 (42). He is one of the few batters who can slog consistently.

