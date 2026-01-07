Shai Hope hammers his 4th hundred in 200th T20: Stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Shai Hope came strong for the Pretoria Capitals against Durban Super Giants in the 16th match of SA20 2025-26. The match at Kingsmead, Durban, saw PC ride on Hope's unbeaten 118 to post a total of 201/4 in 20 overs. Hope and Connor Esterhuizen added 101 runs for the opening wicket before alongside Roston Chase, Hope added 85 runs. Here's more.
Knock
Hope builds his innings on two key stands
Hope and Esterhuizen played a key role upfront as they added 101 runs in 11 overs as the latter persished for 37 from 28 balls. Thereafter, Chase walked in and alongside Hope, he added a partnership of 85 runs before the former fell for 24. Hope stayed until the end and finished on 118* as the Capitals managed to surpass 200.
Numbers
Hope shines on his 200th appearance
Hope's 118* was laced with nine four and nine sixes. He struck at 171.04. Playing his 200th 20-over match (195 innings), Hope has raced to 5,350 runs at 31.10. He slammed his 4th century (50s: 27). During his knock, he went past 400 fours (402). He also owns 244 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,403 of his T20 runs have come in T20Is for WI.