Shai Hope hammers his 4th hundred in 200th T20: Stats

Hope and Esterhuizen played a key role upfront as they added 101 runs in 11 overs as the latter persished for 37 from 28 balls. Thereafter, Chase walked in and alongside Hope, he added a partnership of 85 runs before the former fell for 24. Hope stayed until the end and finished on 118* as the Capitals managed to surpass 200.

Numbers

Hope shines on his 200th appearance

Hope's 118* was laced with nine four and nine sixes. He struck at 171.04. Playing his 200th 20-over match (195 innings), Hope has raced to 5,350 runs at 31.10. He slammed his 4th century (50s: 27). During his knock, he went past 400 fours (402). He also owns 244 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,403 of his T20 runs have come in T20Is for WI.