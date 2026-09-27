'Great opportunity': WI's Shai Hope on ODI series against India
What's the story
West Indies cricket team captain Shai Hope has expressed his excitement about the upcoming ODI series against India. The 1st match of the series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Hope said this is a great opportunity for his team to test their mettle against one of the world's best teams. He hopes his teammates will "grasp and embrace" this chance to play in what he expects to be a challenging series.
Strategic view
Hope views India series as World Cup Qualifiers preparation
Hope, who will lead the West Indies in their third consecutive World Cup qualifier campaign, sees this series as a chance to prepare for the qualifiers.
"When you come here, you expect the best of the best. It's a great indicator for us to see where we are as a team," said Hope to reporters at a pre-match press conference.
The captain emphasized that playing against top teams in their home conditions is always challenging but something they look forward to.
Captain's impact
Hope's impressive ODI stats in India
Hope has been a consistent performer for the West Indies in ODIs, especially in India.
He has played 11 ODIs here, scoring 512 runs with an average of 56.88, as per Cricinfo.
Since the start of 2025, he has scored 869 runs at an average of 51.11 - the highest for any West Indies batter in this format during that period.
The captain said adaptability is key to success in different conditions and against different opposition teams.
Leadership focus
Hope demands progression from West Indies
Hope stressed that he wants to see "progression" and how quickly they can adapt against the best teams.
He said, "We want to win all the time. We want to make sure we get the best results from a team perspective."
The captain also acknowledged West Indies's long-standing struggle against India, hoping these stats will motivate his team in their quest for an upset.