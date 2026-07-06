Shai Hope gets to his fifth Test hundred: Key stats 

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Hope, who made his Test debut in 2015, has gone past 2,360 runs at an average of 26-plus across 47 games. He has now hit five centuries and six fifties with a best score of 147. Nearly 900 of his runs have come in home Tests at 23-plus, as this was his maiden ton in the Caribbean. This was also his maiden 50-plus score across 15 innings against SL in Tests.