Shai Hope gets to his fifth Test hundred: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies batting ace Shai Hope has raced to his fifth hundred in Test cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter gave a hard time to Sri Lankan bowlers in the ongoing second Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. He touched the three-figure mark in the morning session of Day 4. Hope's performance helped West Indies recover from a precarious position of 144/4. Notably, the Lankans declared at a massive 549/9 batting first.
Match progression
Hope powers WI alongside Justin Greaves
In response to Sri Lanka's score, WI were placed at 135/3 when Hope arrived to bat. The team soon lost another wicket as Justin Greaves was the next batter in the middle. The hosts were in dire need of another 206 runs to avoid the follow-on when Hope and Greaves came together. Both batters then put stellar batting displays and completed their respective tons. They added over 230 runs for the fifth wicket.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Hope, who made his Test debut in 2015, has gone past 2,360 runs at an average of 26-plus across 47 games. He has now hit five centuries and six fifties with a best score of 147. Nearly 900 of his runs have come in home Tests at 23-plus, as this was his maiden ton in the Caribbean. This was also his maiden 50-plus score across 15 innings against SL in Tests.
Information
12th hundred in FC cricket
Hope now has 12 tons and 16 fifties across 79 First-Class games. He has gone past 4,680 runs at an average of around 35. His best score in the format is 215*. Meanwhile, Hope now has 25 tons in international cricket.