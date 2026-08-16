Pakistan beat PCC Select XI in warm-up match: Details her

PCC Select XI scored 305 in the 1st innings. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets each.

In response, Abdullah Shafique scored 61 as Pakistan managed 238. Shoaib Bashir claimed a four-fer.

Caleb Falconer was the top scorer for PCC Select XI in their second innings, scoring 56 runs. Ali Usman bagged five wickets for Pakistan.

Despite losing Azan Awais early on, Pakistan chased down the target comfortably with Shakeel remaining not out on his century and Imam-ul-Haq contributing a solid 80-run knock before retiring.