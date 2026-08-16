Pakistan beat PCC Select XI in warm-up match: Details her
What's the story
Saud Shakeel's unbeaten century guided Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI in their warm-up match before the first Test at Headingley versus hosts England on Wednesday. The PCC Select XI were bowled out for 194 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 262 runs for Pakistan. A seven-wicket victory followed for the visiting Pakistani side. Here's more.
Match details
The complete summary of the warm-up match
PCC Select XI scored 305 in the 1st innings. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets each.
In response, Abdullah Shafique scored 61 as Pakistan managed 238. Shoaib Bashir claimed a four-fer.
Caleb Falconer was the top scorer for PCC Select XI in their second innings, scoring 56 runs. Ali Usman bagged five wickets for Pakistan.
Despite losing Azan Awais early on, Pakistan chased down the target comfortably with Shakeel remaining not out on his century and Imam-ul-Haq contributing a solid 80-run knock before retiring.
Game progression
Pakistan strikes early
Before play began, three players, Emilio Gay, Matt Fisher, and James Sales, were released from the PCC Select XI squad. Ralphie Albert was brought in for the final day.
Pakistan made early breakthroughs with Saif Zaib dismissed on the fifth ball of the morning without adding to his overnight score of 24.
He edged Ubaid Shah to Salman Ali Agha at second slip, as per Cricinfo.
Wicket haul
PCC Select XI lose wickets in quick succession
Usman struck twice in quick succession, first bowling Falconer in the next over and then having Luc Benkenstein caught by Awais at cover for six.
Charlie Tear counter-attacked with a six off Usman but was dismissed shortly after for 17.
Noah Thain fell LBW to Usman for 11, leaving Manny Lumsden to face a hat-trick ball which he survived but Albert didn't survive the over, caught for a duck by Awais at silly point.
Batting display
Shakeel plays aggressively as Imam-ul-Haq retires
Nathan Gilchrist struck at the end of the fifth over, sending Awais's off stump flying for one.
However, after a cautious start at 19 for one at lunch, Pakistan started showing some intent with Shakeel hitting consecutive sixes off Albert.
Imam-ul-Haq looked impressive before making way for Salman Ali Agha but only managed six runs before cutting Lumsden to Benkenstein.
Match conclusion
Shakeel, Zafar guide Pakistan to victory
Shakeel played aggressively, hitting three consecutive fours off Gilchrist.
The target was down to 50 when Mohammad Rizwan (33) was dismissed by Josh Hull at fine leg.
However, Awais Zafar quickly quelled any fears of a collapse with a quickfire 30 not out off 34 balls.
Shakeel reached his century with two runs off Albert and the win was sealed with 8.5 overs to spare when Zafar hit Benkenstein for four through cow corner.