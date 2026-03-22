RR have signed Dasun Shanaka as Sam Curran replacement, as per Cricbuzz

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals replace Sam Curran with Dasun Shanaka

By Rajdeep Saha 03:14 pm Mar 22, 202603:14 pm

What's the story

The Rajasthan Royals have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace England's Sam Curran, who has been ruled out due to injury. The news was confirmed by a senior Royals official to Cricbuzz. "Yes, we're close to signing him," the official said. "A few formalities are pending."