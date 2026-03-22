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Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals replace Sam Curran with Dasun Shanaka
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals replace Sam Curran with Dasun Shanaka
RR have signed Dasun Shanaka as Sam Curran replacement, as per Cricbuzz

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals replace Sam Curran with Dasun Shanaka

By Rajdeep Saha
Mar 22, 2026
03:14 pm
What's the story

The Rajasthan Royals have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace England's Sam Curran, who has been ruled out due to injury. The news was confirmed by a senior Royals official to Cricbuzz. "Yes, we're close to signing him," the official said. "A few formalities are pending."

Player transfer

Shanaka's PSL contract and precedent of similar moves

Shanaka was initially signed by the Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season. However, he is now set to make a transition to IPL after Curran's injury. This isn't the first time a player has switched from PSL to IPL. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani had also made a similar move earlier this season, signing with Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement.

Career highlights

Shanaka's previous stint with Gujarat Titans

Shanaka has played two IPL seasons, both with Gujarat Titans as a replacement player. He was first signed in 2023 as Kane Williamson's replacement after the latter injured his shoulder in the season opener. Shanaka played three matches that season, scoring 26 runs but didn't bowl. In IPL 2025, he was signed mid-season as Glenn Phillips's replacement but didn't get to play any game.

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