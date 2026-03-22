IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals replace Sam Curran with Dasun Shanaka
What's the story
The Rajasthan Royals have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace England's Sam Curran, who has been ruled out due to injury. The news was confirmed by a senior Royals official to Cricbuzz. "Yes, we're close to signing him," the official said. "A few formalities are pending."
Player transfer
Shanaka's PSL contract and precedent of similar moves
Shanaka was initially signed by the Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season. However, he is now set to make a transition to IPL after Curran's injury. This isn't the first time a player has switched from PSL to IPL. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani had also made a similar move earlier this season, signing with Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement.
Career highlights
Shanaka's previous stint with Gujarat Titans
Shanaka has played two IPL seasons, both with Gujarat Titans as a replacement player. He was first signed in 2023 as Kane Williamson's replacement after the latter injured his shoulder in the season opener. Shanaka played three matches that season, scoring 26 runs but didn't bowl. In IPL 2025, he was signed mid-season as Glenn Phillips's replacement but didn't get to play any game.