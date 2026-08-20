'Indian fans make me feel at home': Shane Watson
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has called India his "second home," saying he feels more welcome among Indian cricket fans than he does in Australia. The statement came during his speech at the Indian Independence Day celebrations organized by the Consulate of India in Sydney. Watson expressed gratitude for the celebration of India's 80th Independence Day, emphasizing the deep bond he shares with the country and its cricket-loving public.
Career highlights
Watson's connection with India
Watson's international cricket career spanned from 2002 to 2016, during which he played several matches on Australia's tours to India.
He also spent a lot of time in India while playing for IPL franchises like Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Currently, he is the Assistant Coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
IPL impact
IPL deepened Watson's bond with India
Watson credited the introduction of the IPL in 2008 for deepening his relationship with India.
He said, "It really does feel like a second home. It's an interesting thing. I was fortunate enough to have played cricket for Australia for quite a long time, but I always felt a lot more welcomed in India."
Fan connection
More on his experience in India
Watson appreciated the support he received from Indian cricket fans during his career.
He said, "But from that moment on, I really did feel a lot more support. Obviously, there's a lot more people in India who do love cricket compared to here in Australia."
The former all-rounder also noted that he never felt judged as much in India as he did back home.
Cultural appreciation
His views on India's vegetarian food
Watson expressed his love for India's vegetarian food, calling it much better than the "bland" vegetarian options in Australia.
He said, "But the beauty of going to India is because it's predominantly a vegetarian country, it means you get to eat beautiful vegetarian food that actually tastes really nice."
The former cricketer also spoke about how he has been lucky enough to witness India's rapid growth over the past two decades.
Career
A look at Watson's career
In the late 2000s, Watson emerged as one of the most reliable white-ball all-rounders.
In 190 ODIs, he scored 5,757 runs at 40.54 and took 168 wickets with his seam-bowling. From 58 T20Is, he added 1,462 runs at a strike rate of 145.33 while taking 48 wickets.
He also won the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award