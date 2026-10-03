Will Najmul Hossain Shanto be available for one-off Afghanistan Test?
What's the story
Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is likely to join his teammates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from October 9. Shanto was recently ruled out of Bangladesh's Asian Games campaign due to a persistent fever, raising concerns over his availability for the upcoming fixture.
Selector's optimism
BCB chief selector Bashar provides update on Shanto
Despite the uncertainty, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Habibul Bashar is hopeful of Shanto's participation in the Test match.
"I am hopeful that he will be available for the opening Test against Afghanistan," Bashar told Cricbuzz on Friday.
He further clarified that Shanto hasn't been ruled out yet and is likely to fly out on October 6 if everything goes according to plan.
Health update
Shanto was down with low-grade fever
Shanto had been battling a low-grade fever since Bangladesh arrived in Japan. The BCB carried out tests which showed an infection but ruled out influenza and COVID-19.
Bashar explained that the fever had weakened Shanto's body, making it hard for him to eat food in Japan as he was confined to his hotel room.
However, he added that the captain is now feeling alright and is overall in good shape.
Future fixtures
Schedule of Bangladesh's tour of UAE
The one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played from October 9 to 13 at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This will be followed by an ODI tri-series involving Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe from October 17 to 23, where Shanto is expected to play a key role.
The first two matches of this tri-series will be held in Abu Dhabi before shifting to Sharjah for the remainder of the series.