'Everything is false': Cricketer Shashank Singh denies assault allegations

Video discovery

Tomar filmed videos of my house: Shashank

Shashank further revealed that his family discovered videos of their house on Tomar's phone. "So my mother had him delete them because they were very private," he said. The cricketer also clarified that neither he nor his family have been approached by the police yet. "When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go," Shashank said.