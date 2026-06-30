'Everything is false': Cricketer Shashank Singh denies assault allegations
What's the story
Indian and Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has vehemently denied allegations of physical assault and verbal abuse leveled against him by his cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar. The Bhopal Police registered a case against Shashank, his father IPS officer (retired) Shailesh Singh, and their family driver after Tomar claimed he was assaulted and verbally abused at the cricketer's residence. He also alleged that he was forced to pay for food during his three-day stay.
Counter allegations
Tomar intended to rob us, claims Shashank
Responding to the accusations, Shashank denied all claims of wrongdoing. He said that Tomar didn't even know how to cook and came with an intention of robbing them. Shashank told ANI that when they saw Tomar's mobile, he was making videos of his wardrobe, the places he had kept his watches, his sunglasses, everything, and some decorative items, and a few of them are missing.
Drug allegations
Alleged drug use and more
Shashank also claimed that his family found out about Tomar's alleged history of drug use during a background check. "He was caught there a couple of times. And here too at home because mummy was saying that he came in the morning; his head was spinning; his head was shaking," Shashank said. He also dismissed claims that he had beaten up the cook, saying "Everything is false."
Video discovery
Tomar filmed videos of my house: Shashank
Shashank further revealed that his family discovered videos of their house on Tomar's phone. "So my mother had him delete them because they were very private," he said. The cricketer also clarified that neither he nor his family have been approached by the police yet. "When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go," Shashank said.
Twitter Post
Here's what Shashank said!
#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On FIR registered against him and his father for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a staff member, Punjab Kings Cricketer Shashank Singh says, "No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he… https://t.co/Dr6KawT5YT pic.twitter.com/szZYdHkpSh— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026
Allegations
What were the allegations?
As reported by IANS, Tomar has alleged that he was verbally abused after the family expressed dissatisfaction with the food he prepared. He further claimed that when he told them about his decision to quit, his mobile phone was taken away and he was forced to continue working. Tomar also alleged that Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh, and their driver later assaulted him after he locked himself in a room out of fear.