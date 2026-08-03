Shashank Singh leaves Chhattisgarh to join Pondicherry: Details here 

Shashank has alleged that despite his serious injuries last season, the CSCS did not provide any support.

He was also left out of both the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League and the team that went to Bengaluru for a pre-season camp.

"I was told that I only want to play in the IPL, and not for Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket," he said.

Notably, Shashank has been a vital part of the PBKS set-up since the 2024 season.