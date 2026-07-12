'Cook trying to extort money...': Shashank Singh on assault allegations
What's the story
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh has alleged that the cook, who recently accused him of assault, was actually trying to extort money from the star batter. Singh said the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, was a habitual offender with nine FIRs against him since 2018. These include serious charges like attempted murder and robbery, and he had already been convicted in four cases.
Criminal record
Tomar has nine FIRs against him: Singh
Speaking to ANI, Singh revealed that Tomar was hired directly, not through a registered agency. He said that despite working for just three days, it was discovered that he had nine FIRs against him since 2018. The charges included attempted murder, robbery, and house trespassing. Singh also alleged that after the incident, he received calls demanding ₹7-7.5 lakh to withdraw the FIR against him, which he refused to pay.
Theft report
Theft of valuables from my house: Singh
Singh also filed a police complaint over the theft of two silver Ganesh idols and other valuables from his home. He provided CCTV footage and other evidence but claimed there has been no significant progress in the investigation. Singh said he realized that this was a pre-planned act by Tomar, who had come with the intention of extorting money from him as a public figure.
Information
'Thousands abused me'
In a separate heartfelt note post recently by Shashank on X, he wrote, "Overnight, I was portrayed as someone who had beaten up a person less privileged than I am. Thousands abused me without knowing the truth."
Twitter Post
Read the full note
I’ve carried this with me for a while. Today, I’m choosing to share my perspective. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BpbUvZFyoR— shashank singh (@shashank2191) July 12, 2026
Allegations
What Tomar had alleged in his FIR
Last month, Tomar accused Singh, his father Shailesh Singh, and their driver of assault. The former claimed he was beaten up, threatened, and prevented from leaving after refusing to continue working. The Ratibad Police in Bhopal registered an FIR against the trio based on these allegations. Tomar alleged that soon after joining work at their home in Mendori village, he was verbally abused over his cooking skills.
Forced continuation
Medical examination found visible injuries on Tomar
Tomar claimed that when he wanted to leave the job, his mobile phone was taken away so he couldn't contact anyone. He was allegedly forced to continue working against his will. The FIR further states that after locking himself in a room for safety, the accused allegedly entered and assaulted him. A medical examination reportedly found visible injuries on Tomar.