'Cook trying to extort money...': Shashank Singh on assault allegations

Criminal record

Tomar has nine FIRs against him: Singh

Speaking to ANI, Singh revealed that Tomar was hired directly, not through a registered agency. He said that despite working for just three days, it was discovered that he had nine FIRs against him since 2018. The charges included attempted murder, robbery, and house trespassing. Singh also alleged that after the incident, he received calls demanding ₹7-7.5 lakh to withdraw the FIR against him, which he refused to pay.