MCA to honor Ravi Shastri with stand at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honor cricketing legend Ravi Shastri by naming a stand at the Wankhede Stadium after him. The decision was taken during an Apex Council meeting on Friday. The Level 1 stand, located below the press box, will bear Shastri's name in recognition of his immense contribution as a player, leader, and coach.

Tribute Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by stalwarts MCA president Ajinkya Naik stressed the importance of honoring cricketing legends who have brought pride to Mumbai and India. He said, "Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by our stalwarts." Naik added that naming the Level 1 Stand after Shastri was a fitting tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader, and coach.

Achievements Shastri's contribution to Indian cricket Shastri had a stellar domestic cricket career with Mumbai, before representing India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. He served as India's coach from 2017 to 2021. Under his guidance, India finished runners-up to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017, reached the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2019, and exited at the league stage in T20 World Cup 2021.

