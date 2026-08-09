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Home / News / Sports News / Fulham agree deal to sign Southampton's Shea Charles for £26m
Fulham agree deal to sign Southampton's Shea Charles for £26m
Charles will sign a five-year contract with Fulham

Fulham agree deal to sign Southampton's Shea Charles for £26m

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 09, 2026
06:43 pm
What's the story

Fulham are set to sign midfielder Shea Charles from Southampton in a on 5-year contract. As per The Athletic, deal for the holding midfielder is £26m and could reach £30m with another £4m in performance-related add-ons. The 22-year-old midfielder will undergo his medical examination with Fulham on Monday. Notably, it will make Charles the most expensive Northern Irish footballer in history.

Transfer moves

Fulham's deal for Charles

As mentioned, Fulham's deal for Charles includes an initial fee of £26 million, plus

The Championship club had previously rejected multiple bids from Leeds United, all exceeding £20 million, for the central midfielder.

Earlier this summer, Fulham had already signed striker Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid for a combined fee of €50 million (£42.9 million; $57.4 million).

Career trajectory

Charles joined Southampton from Manchester City

Charles joined Southampton from Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

Since then, he has made 76 appearances for the Championship club, including a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in the 2024-25 season.

In the 2025-26 season, he scored six goals and provided two assists in 38 matches as Southampton finished fourth and reached the second tier's playoffs.

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Medical lined up!

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