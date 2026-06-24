Harmanpreet should bat aggressively, not worry about wickets: Shikha Pandey

Player spotlight

Praise for young spinner Shree Charani

Pandey also praised young left-arm spinner Shree Charani for her stellar performance in the tournament. "The way Shree Charani has bowled in tandem with Deepti Sharma has been great to watch," she said. Charani has taken 10 wickets in three matches so far and has been praised for her varied pace and lengths while keeping the stumps in play all the time.