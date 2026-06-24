Harmanpreet should bat aggressively, not worry about wickets: Shikha Pandey
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey has expressed her concerns over the strike rate of current captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She believes that Harmanpreet should focus on her natural attacking game instead of worrying about falling wickets around her. Pandey made these observations during an interaction with JioStar's Game Plan.
Strategy shift
Pandey suggests change in batting order for Team India
Pandey also suggested a possible change in the batting order for India. She said, "If a wicket falls early, we have seen Yastika Bhatia walk in with Jemimah Rodrigues at number four." The former bowler hinted that Harmanpreet could bat at number four while Jemimah could drop down to number five. This would be a strategic shift to optimize the team's performance.
Batting advice
Focus on aggressive batting, not on wickets: Pandey to Harmanpreet
Pandey also stressed on the need for Harmanpreet to stop worrying about fallen wickets and focus on her aggressive batting style. "When Harmanpreet Kaur is on song, she is a completely different player altogether," Pandey said. She added that once the captain gets set, she plays some shots like straight drives and those over deep midwicket.
Match analysis
India's batting struggles against South Africa
India's batting woes were exposed in their match against South Africa, where Yastika, Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet could only manage 51 runs among themselves in 49 balls. The highest partnership of the innings was only 33. Former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy backed Jemimah to continue batting at number three but stressed the importance of giving her a clear role in the team.
Information
Harmanpreet's strike rate is a poor 109.09 in ongoing tourney
From three matches in the ongoing tournament, Harmanpreet owns a strike rate of just 109.09. She has scored 72 runs with 36 being her top score. She averages 24 while only 8 fours have flown from her bat. She has failed to hit a six.
Player spotlight
Praise for young spinner Shree Charani
Pandey also praised young left-arm spinner Shree Charani for her stellar performance in the tournament. "The way Shree Charani has bowled in tandem with Deepti Sharma has been great to watch," she said. Charani has taken 10 wickets in three matches so far and has been praised for her varied pace and lengths while keeping the stumps in play all the time.