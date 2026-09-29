PCB to appoint Shoaib Akhtar in key role? Details here
What's the story
Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar could be appointed in a key role by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The development comes after Pakistan's disastrous England tour, where they were routed 3-0 in the Test series. According to a PTI report, a source close to the PCB revealed that Akhtar met board chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week and discussed cricket-related matters in detail.
Personal connection
Naqvi supported Akhtar during his brother's demise
The source further revealed that Naqvi had supported Akhtar closely when his elder brother passed away a few weeks ago.
This gesture left a deep impression on the former cricketer, who has put the PCB and Pakistan cricket in the spotlight at media appearances.
The two have maintained good relations since then, with Naqvi inviting Akhtar to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and training camps.
Prospects
Ideas, conditions for Pakistan cricket
The source also hinted that Akhtar is being considered for a major posting within the PCB.
However, during his meeting with Naqvi, he likely presented his own ideas and conditions for taking Pakistan cricket forward.
Along with Akhtar, the board is also considering appointing foreign coaches and consultants to national teams after the sudden departures of senior team fielding coach Shane McDermott and batting coach Ashley Noffke.
The PCB is also looking to appoint a permanent long-term head coach for the national women's team, which has been underperforming.
Team overhaul
What prompted these changes?
The overhaul is being looked at following Pakistan's 0-3 Test series defeat against England on English soil.
Earlier this year, Pakistan lost the two-match Test series to Bangladesh 2-0 and then drew 1-1 against West Indies.
They are currently at the bottom of the nine-team ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage of just 4.63.