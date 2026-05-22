Should CSK part ways with Ruturaj Gaikwad following IPL 2026? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The five-time champions finished with six wins and eight defeats from their 14 games, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the third season in a row. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged that injuries had impacted their campaign. Here we analyze whether CSK should part ways with Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2027 or not.

Campaign A poor season with the bat Gaiwad had a hard time with the bat this season. He managed just 337 runs across 14 games at 28.08, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes two fifties and a paltry strike rate of 123.44. His regular failures at the top hurt the Super Kings big time. Gaikwad's strike rate reflects his inability to score quick runs, which put immense pressure on the rest of the batters.

Prospect Should CSK move on from Gaikwad? Though Gaikwad failed to get going in IPL 2026, CSK have a lot of reasons to stick with him. The top-order batter has been a one-franchise player since his IPL debut in 2020. He has mustered 2,839 IPL runs at an impressive average of 38.36 (SR: 135.64). No other batter has managed even 1,800 runs for CSK since Gaikwad's maiden IPL season. These numbers reflect the batter's sheer consistency.

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Campaigns A proven performer in triumphant campaigns Gaikwad has been a part of two IPL-winning campaigns so far. He made his bat talk in both triumphant seasons. His standout season was in 2021 when he scored 635 runs at 45.35, winning the 'Orange Cap' for most runs and leading CSK to their fourth IPL title. 2023 was another winning season that saw him compile over 500 runs (590 at 42.14). With Gaikwad being just 29, CSK must continue to invest on him.

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Captaincy change Should Gaikwad step down as captain? Though CSK are unlikely to release Gaikwad, there can be a prospect of sacking him as captain. Having led CSK since 2024, the batter has just recorded 14 wins and 19 defeats. The pressure of leadership seems to have taken a toll on his batting. Owing to the same, the team management might think of relieving him of captaincy duties.