Who should open for India in Afghanistan T20I series?

Since India's T20 World Cup triumph, the team management has been shuffling the squad, especially at the top of the order.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the senior side after an incredible IPL season, which saw him score 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30.

The 15-year-old prodigy finished the recent Zimbabwe T20I series with two half-centuries and was named Player of the Series.