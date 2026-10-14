Shreyas Iyer climbs to fourth spot in ICC T20I Rankings

Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, helping India chase 172 in just 14.4 overs against the Windies in Lucknow.

With his century, Iyer joined an elite list of Indian captains who have scored a T20I ton.

The other two players on this list are Rohit Sharma, who has three such centuries, and Suryakumar Yadav with a solitary.

Notably, Iyer is the only one among them to have registered a century while chasing down a target.