Shreyas Iyer climbs to fourth spot in ICC T20I Rankings
What's the story
India's T20I skipper, Shreyas Iyer, has achieved a career-best fourth position in the latest Men's ICC T20I Rankings for batters. The rise comes after his stellar run in the ongoing five-match series against West Indies at home. Iyer scored his maiden T20I century in the series opener at Lucknow, which has contributed to his jump in the rankings.
Century
Iyer's maiden T20I ton
Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, helping India chase 172 in just 14.4 overs against the Windies in Lucknow.
With his century, Iyer joined an elite list of Indian captains who have scored a T20I ton.
The other two players on this list are Rohit Sharma, who has three such centuries, and Suryakumar Yadav with a solitary.
Notably, Iyer is the only one among them to have registered a century while chasing down a target.
Ranking update
Three Indians in top four
With Iyer's rise, India now have three players in the top four of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. The Indian captain is at fourth with 798 rating points
While Ishan Kishan (904) tops this tally, his compatriot Abhishek Sharma is second (891).
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is at third with a career-best 883 rating points.
Player progress
Notable moves among other batters
Among other batters, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis has moved up three places to 23rd. Meanwhile, West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford has jumped 13 spots to joint 24th.
India's Sanju Samson has also jumped four places to joint 27th.
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat made a staggering jump from outside the top 100 to 45th after his performances in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.