Asian Games will help us build team chemistry: Shreyas Iyer
What's the story
India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has said that his first-ever Asian Games experience will be a great chance to acclimatize to new conditions and build team chemistry. The Indian squad, led by Iyer, will fly to Japan on Sunday for a one-off T20I against the host nation before heading into the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Here are further details.
Team spirit
Getting used to the conditions in Japan
Iyer stressed the importance of getting used to the conditions in Japan, as it's their first time there.
"Having a set of ideas about how the wickets are over there, it's going to be a combination of everything," Iyer said in a video posted by BCCI.
The Indian captain also highlighted that the most important aspect is for them to gel as a team.
Match analysis
Iyer praises Afghanistan's competitive spirit
Iyer praised the competitive spirit of the Afghan players, saying they have a phenomenal attitude and hunger to win.
He said, "All the Afghan players, if you see and look at them, they are rollicking characters and they have this phenomenal attitude when they step onto the field."
The Indian captain also lauded his own team's optimistic approach during their recent series victory over Afghanistan.
Team effort
Every individual took responsibility in the series victory
Iyer emphasized that every player took responsibility to perform their best, which contributed to the team's comprehensive victory in the series.
He said, "Every individual took that responsibility to go out there and perform to the best."
The Indian captain also praised opener Abhishek Sharma for his explosive performances, including a record 30-ball ton in the final game against Afghanistan.
Team culture
Positive dressing room culture driving India's success
Iyer credited the team's consistent performance to a positive dressing room culture.
He said, "We have decided that we are going to set a standard for ourselves and every game you see, we keep getting better."
The Indian captain added that the energy inside the dressing room directly impacts their on-field performances and results.