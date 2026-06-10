India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer eyes these milestones
What's the story
After the one-off Test, India are set to host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. The matches will be held in Dharamsala (June 13), Lucknow (June 17), and Chennai (June 20). While India aim to find their perfect balance ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, their ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer eyes a few milestones. He is set to complete 3,000 ODI runs.
Runs
Iyer eyes 3,000-run mark
Iyer is set to become the 21st Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs, though Shubman Gill is also closing in (2,953). As of now, the former has tallied 2,977 runs from 76 ODIs at an average of 46.51. His strike rate is 98.57. Iyer already has eight tons and 17 half-centuries. His highest score (128*) came against the Netherlands in 2023.
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Another record in sight
In his next match, Iyer could become the fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs. While Iyer has played 70 innings, Shikhar Dhawan holds the current record (72). However, Gill, having played 61 innings, could be the fastest of them all.
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2,000 runs at No. 4
Iyer has been India's mainstay No. 4 batter in ODIs. He is set to complete 2,000 ODI runs at this slot. As of now, the batter has smashed 1,953 runs at 48.82 in this regard. Four of his five tons have come at No. 4.