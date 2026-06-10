India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer eyes these milestones

Runs

Iyer eyes 3,000-run mark

Iyer is set to become the 21st Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs, though Shubman Gill is also closing in (2,953). As of now, the former has tallied 2,977 runs from 76 ODIs at an average of 46.51. His strike rate is 98.57. Iyer already has eight tons and 17 half-centuries. His highest score (128*) came against the Netherlands in 2023.