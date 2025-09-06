Shreyas Iyer likely to lead India A in unofficial Tests
What's the story
Star Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is likely to captain the India A team in two upcoming unofficial Tests against Australia A, as per Cricbuzz. The two unofficial Tests will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while Kanpur's Green Park Stadium will host the three unofficial ODIs. The Australian squad will arrive next week for the four-day red-ball matches and three ODIs.
Ongoing matches
Iyer's potential captaincy role
Iyer is currently playing the semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 for West Zone against Central Zone in Bengaluru. He was previously overlooked for a spot in the India A squad for two red-ball matches against England Lions in May-June. However, reports suggest that he could play a "prominent role" in the upcoming series, possibly even as captain.
Squad selection
Other players to be considered
Along with Iyer, top performers from the ongoing Duleep Trophy matches in Bengaluru are likely to be considered for selection. This includes all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and top-order batters Abhimanyu Easwaran (a former India A captain) and B Sai Sudharsan. Other potential candidates include Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rajat Patidar.
Highlights
Iyer's last Test appearance and other details
Iyer has played 14 Tests for India, scoring a century and five fifties. However, he hasn't played Test cricket since February 2024 against England. Earlier this year, Iyer was an integral part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy in Dubai. He also led Punjab Kings to the final of the IPL 2025 season as a captain. Iyer finished the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy with 480 runs at an incredible average of 68.57.