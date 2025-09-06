Shreyas Iyer likely to lead India A in unofficial Tests

Star Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is likely to captain the India A team in two upcoming unofficial Tests against Australia A, as per Cricbuzz. The two unofficial Tests will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while Kanpur's Green Park Stadium will host the three unofficial ODIs. The Australian squad will arrive next week for the four-day red-ball matches and three ODIs.

Ongoing matches Iyer's potential captaincy role Iyer is currently playing the semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 for West Zone against Central Zone in Bengaluru. He was previously overlooked for a spot in the India A squad for two red-ball matches against England Lions in May-June. However, reports suggest that he could play a "prominent role" in the upcoming series, possibly even as captain.

Squad selection Other players to be considered Along with Iyer, top performers from the ongoing Duleep Trophy matches in Bengaluru are likely to be considered for selection. This includes all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and top-order batters Abhimanyu Easwaran (a former India A captain) and B Sai Sudharsan. Other potential candidates include Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rajat Patidar.