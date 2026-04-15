IPL: Shreyas Iyer owns 500-plus runs against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in Match 24 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium. While the five-time champions sit eighth in the standings, PBKS are the only unbeaten side this season so far. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led the Kings from the front, striking at 187.67. Have a look at his IPL record against MI.

Numbers Strike rate of under 130 According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer first faced MI in the IPL 10 years ago (2015). Across 20 innings against the five-time winners, the right-handed batter has racked up 501 runs at an average of 33.40. His strike rate in this regard is 128.13. Iyer has scored three half-centuries against MI, with his highest score being 87*.

Information Iyer at Wankhede Stadium It is worth noting that Iyer's numbers at Wankhede Stadium are ordinary. His strike rate at this venue dips to 120.99. In nine such matches, the Indian batter averages 28.

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