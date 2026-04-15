IPL: Shreyas Iyer owns 500-plus runs against Mumbai Indians
What's the story
Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in Match 24 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium. While the five-time champions sit eighth in the standings, PBKS are the only unbeaten side this season so far. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led the Kings from the front, striking at 187.67. Have a look at his IPL record against MI.
Numbers
Strike rate of under 130
According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer first faced MI in the IPL 10 years ago (2015). Across 20 innings against the five-time winners, the right-handed batter has racked up 501 runs at an average of 33.40. His strike rate in this regard is 128.13. Iyer has scored three half-centuries against MI, with his highest score being 87*.
Information
Iyer at Wankhede Stadium
It is worth noting that Iyer's numbers at Wankhede Stadium are ordinary. His strike rate at this venue dips to 120.99. In nine such matches, the Indian batter averages 28.
Career
A look at his career
Iyer remains one of the most prolific batters in the IPL. Across 137 games, the Indian batter has 3,868 runs at an average of 34.84. His tally includes a strike rate of 134.72 and 29 half-centuries. Since making his IPL debut in 2015, he has represented three franchises, leading each of them to finals. He has struck at 187.67 this season.