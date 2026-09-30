India's Shubman Gill surpasses 3,500 runs in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill has unlocked a new milestone in ODI cricket. With his 11th run in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Gill went on to complete 3,500 runs. Chasing a mammoth target of 406, India have got to a promising start with Gill and Rohit Sharma aiming to set a platform. Here are further details.
Runs
Gill's ODI numbers at a glance
Gill, who smashed a match-winning 110 in the 1st India-West Indies ODI a couple of days ago, has surpassed 3,500 runs in his 69th match.
He averages over 61 with his strike rate being 101-plus.
In addition to 10 hundreds, he owns 20 fifties. Over 450 of his runs have come against West Indies from 8 matches at 79-plus, as per Cricinfo.
Do you know?
18th Indian batter with 3,500-run milestone
Gill has become the 18th batter for India to clock 3,500 or more ODI runs. He also surpassed former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar, who smashed 3,508 runs from 129 ODIs at 34.73.