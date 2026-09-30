India's Shubman Gill surpasses 3,500 runs in ODI cricket: Stats

Gill, who smashed a match-winning 110 in the 1st India-West Indies ODI a couple of days ago, has surpassed 3,500 runs in his 69th match.

He averages over 61 with his strike rate being 101-plus.

In addition to 10 hundreds, he owns 20 fifties. Over 450 of his runs have come against West Indies from 8 matches at 79-plus, as per Cricinfo.