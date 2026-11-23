India's bowling attack for the first Test against New Zealand comprised Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Anshul Kamboj. All-rounder Washington Sundar was chosen as the specialist spinner.

The decision to leave out Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja was reportedly made after extensive discussions within the team.

Gill acknowledged Siraj's performance in the previous ODI series but emphasized that they had to go with current form for this match.