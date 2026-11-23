'Tough call': Shubman Gill on leaving out Mohammed Siraj
What's the story
After the Wellington Test against New Zealand, Indian captain Shubman Gill clarified the rationale behind leaving out fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI. The series opener at Basin Reserve ended in a draw after India couldn't bowl out New Zealand in the second innings. Gill said that while it was a tough call to drop such an experienced player like Siraj, the management picked players based on their current form.
Team composition
Gill explains decision to leave out Siraj
India's bowling attack for the first Test against New Zealand comprised Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Anshul Kamboj. All-rounder Washington Sundar was chosen as the specialist spinner.
The decision to leave out Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja was reportedly made after extensive discussions within the team.
Gill acknowledged Siraj's performance in the previous ODI series but emphasized that they had to go with current form for this match.
Communication
Gill had a personal conversation with Siraj
Gill revealed that he had a personal conversation with Siraj before the match to explain the decision.
"Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played a lot together and I know him since early days," Gill told reporters after the first Test ended in a draw.
He added, "I had a chat with him before the Test explaining the call, and he understood that."
Strategy defense
Criticism over dropping experienced players
The decision to leave out Siraj and Jadeja has been criticized after New Zealand's batters held India to a draw in the first Test.
Former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have questioned the team management's strategies.
However, Gill defended their decision by saying they picked players based on current form.
He also said that every player goes through a phase where they're not at their peak.
Future prospects
Gill backs Siraj to make a comeback
Gill expressed confidence in Siraj's ability to bounce back from this setback.
"The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," said Gill.
He also explained that the Indian pace attack had already put in a lot of work and extending the game by a few overs wouldn't have made much difference to the result.
Summary
How the match panned out
Electing to field, India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 early on. However, Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) powered the Kiwis to 368. The duo shared a massive 216-run stand.
In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.
With India earning a hefty lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand. They were 239/5 with 15 overs to go when the two captains shook hands.
Do you know?
Most Test wickets for India since 2025
According to Cricinfo, Siraj has the most Test wickets for India since the start of 2025. Across 13 Tests, the right-arm seamer has taken 48 wickets at an average of 27.35. Even Jasprit Bumrah is considerably behind with 36 wickets.