'We fell short': Gill reflects on defeat in 2nd ODI
What's the story
India's captain Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment after the team suffered a four-wicket defeat against England in the second ODI in Cardiff. The loss came after India was well-placed at 178/3 but collapsed dramatically in the middle overs, getting bowled out for just 233 runs. Joe Root's unbeaten 99 helped England chase down the target comfortably, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.
Captain's admission
Gill disappointed with middle-order collapse
Gill admitted that his side fell short of the target they had set for themselves.
He said, "We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were in a good position, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs."
The Indian captain also expressed disappointment with the lower middle-order batters who failed to capitalize on their starts.
Injury impact
Impact of Sundar's injury on India's performance
Gill also spoke about the impact of Washington Sundar's injury on India's performance.
He said, "Sundar is a key part of our team. Maybe it would have played a part, squeezing in the pressure."
The Indian captain stressed that they had to bowl their main bowlers throughout the innings after Sundar's departure but felt it didn't make a huge difference as conditions were favorable for fast bowlers.
Praise for Root
Gill lauds Root's match-winning knock
Gill praised Root for his exceptional performance, saying he never gave India a chance in a chase that suited his strengths.
He said, "We always knew that if the run-rate was five or more, we could have got a false shot out of him, but this kind of chase, he's a master of these totals."
Teamwork focus
Root emphasizes importance of partnerships in England's victory
Player-of-the-Match Root stressed the importance of partnerships in England's victory.
He said, "Conditions were difficult to bat on, and we needed those partnerships to soak up the pressure. Sometimes you have to scrap for it and win ugly."
The former England captain also dismissed criticism over England's recent ODI form, saying they had once again shown their ability to bounce back after a defeat.