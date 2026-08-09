Shubman Gill is fully fit for upcoming Sri Lanka Tests
What's the story
India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has confirmed that captain Shubman Gill is fully fit and ready for the first Test match against Sri Lanka. The game will start on August 15 at Galle. Gill had missed the first two days of a warm-up match due to an impact injury on his right ring finger during a practice session on Thursday. However, he returned to bat in the second innings and scored a fluent 44 runs.
Coach's statement
It was just a precautionary measure: Bahutule
Bahutule clarified that Gill's absence from the first two days of the warm-up match was a precautionary measure.
"I think it was just a precaution more than anything else and he has been absolutely fine," he said to reporters.
The coach also praised Gill's performance in the second innings, calling it "flawless" and confirming that he is ready for the Test match.
Preparation strategy
Gill takes his preparation very seriously: Bahutule
Bahutule highlighted Gill's meticulous approach to preparing for the Test series against Sri Lanka.
He said, "Shubman takes his preparation very seriously and he is a very meticulous boy."
The coach also revealed that net bowlers who traveled with them were given scenarios to bowl at Gill, helping him prepare for the upcoming series.
Batting strategy
Lower order batters must contribute with the bat
Bahutule also spoke about the importance of lower-order bowlers contributing with the bat in Test matches.
He said, "All the lower order bowlers, who basically bat in lower order, their contribution will always be very useful to achieve a good total in the Test match."
The coach stressed on encouraging these players to bat as much as possible during nets and see how they can contribute toward the team score.
Player performance
Padikkal's innings pushes his case for inclusion in playing 11
Left-handed top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 142 runs in the first innings of the warm-up match.
This has pushed his case for inclusion in the starting 11, especially with Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to right big toe stress reaction.
India are currently placed fifth on the ICC World Test Championship points table, and Bahutule stressed on winning this series to stay in contention for a spot in the final.