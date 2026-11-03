'Unfortunate with his injuries': Gill on Hardik Pandya's prolonged absence
What's the story
Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, India captain Shubman Gill has given an update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's recovery from injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently overseeing Hardik's rehabilitation at its Centre of Excellence (CoE). A key player in India's cricketing lineup, Hardik hasn't played a competitive match since IPL 2026 due to recurring injury issues.
Injury impact
Hardik's last international appearance
Hardik was on the verge of returning to the India A team for the Australia series.
However, a shin injury ruled him out of that assignment and also forced him to miss the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.
His last international appearance was in March 2026 during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.
Team dynamics
Impact of Hardik's absence on Team India
Gill acknowledged that Hardik's absence has affected the team's balance.
"Hardik Pandya is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world have his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facets of the game. He can bowl with the new ball and the old ball. We have had multiple conversations. He is unfortunate with his injuries," said Gill during the pre-match press conference.
"He is unfortunate with his injuries. Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And, hopefully, we will get him back in the Indian team soon."
Batting strength
Gill optimistic about team's batting depth
Gill also stressed how Hardik's return would strengthen India's lower middle order.
He said the all-rounder could provide stability and firepower at the No. 7 or No. 8 position in the batting lineup.
"Whenever Hardik bhai comes back, no 7-8 will also be taken care of," Gill said, expressing confidence in his team's batting group leading up to ODI World Cup.
Stats
One of the best all-rounders
Pandya is one of the best all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket.
However, his ODI career has been limited due to injuries.
Pandya, who last played an ODI during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, has scored 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82 across 94 ODI matches.
This includes a strike rate of 110.89 and 11 half-centuries. Pandya also has 91 wickets in the format at 35.50.