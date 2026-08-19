Shubman Gill hails India's historic 600th Test victory: Details here
What's the story
India registered a resounding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test at Galle International Stadium. The win, coming in their 600th Test, was largely credited to all-rounder Manav Suthar, who took a match-winning 10-wicket haul. Captain Shubman Gill praised Suthar as a promising all-rounder who "can play for India for a very long time." This win also gives India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Match reflection
'Very satisfying win for us,' says Gill
In the post-match presentation, Gill said it was "really special to win the 600th Test match for your country."
He added that it was a "very satisfying win for us" despite some pressure due to weather uncertainties.
The captain also addressed India's second innings batting collapse, saying they were aiming for a lead of around 400 runs.
Player spotlight
Padikkal's innings was a treat to watch, adds Gill
Gill also lauded Devdutt Padikkal, who was named Player of the Match for his stellar performance. Padikkal scored 167 runs in the first innings and 44 in the second.
"He was magnificent to watch," said Gill, adding that "Important to get hundreds but even after getting a hundred...he got a big one."
The captain emphasized on how great it was to see Padikkal dominate in the second innings of such a competitive match while being in a comfortable position.
Match details
Brief summary of the 1st Test
India opted to bat first in the historic match, scoring 462 runs with contributions from Padikkal (167), KL Rahul (82), and Dhruv Jurel (51).
In response, Sri Lanka managed 284, with Suthar taking four wickets. Niroshan Dickwella scored 80, and Sonal Dinusha scored a century.
However, India's second innings saw only Rishabh Pant (66), Padikkal (44) and Rahul (35) make significant contributions as they were dismissed for 193.
Game changer
India's bowling attack outshines Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka struggled in their 372-run chase, losing early wickets.
However, Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Dinusha (84) put together a 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
After Dinusha's dismissal, Suthar triggered a lower-order collapse, bowling Sri Lanka out for 206.
Suthar concluded with 6/55, recording his maiden match haul of 10 wickets. Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with wickets.