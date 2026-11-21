Shubman Gill misses Test century in New Zealand: Key stats
By Parth Dhall
Nov 21, 2026 11:06 am
What's the story
Shubman Gill led India from the front in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Gill played an impactful knock on Day 3 after forming a century stand with Rishabh Pant. He earlier added 91 runs with KL Rahul, who also scored a ton. Notably, Gill could have become the third Indian captain with a Test century in New Zealand.
Information
Gill only behind these players
According to Cricinfo, Gill now has the third-highest score by an Indian captain in New Zealand in Tests. He is only behind Mohammad Azharuddin (192) and Sunil Gavaskar (116) in this regard.