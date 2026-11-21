Gill shared a century stand with Rishabh Pant (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill misses Test century in New Zealand: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:06 am Nov 21, 202611:06 am

What's the story

Shubman Gill led India from the front in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Gill played an impactful knock on Day 3 after forming a century stand with Rishabh Pant. He earlier added 91 runs with KL Rahul, who also scored a ton. Notably, Gill could have become the third Indian captain with a Test century in New Zealand.