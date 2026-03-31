Yuzvendra Chahal traps Shubman Gill for 4th time in IPL
What's the story
Veteran Punjab Kings leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill for the fourth time in the Indian Premier League. The latest dismissal took place in both teams' IPL 2026 opener at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Chahal trapped Gill in the 10th over of the first innings when the latter was looking good at 39.
Dismissal details
How Chahal got the big wicket of Gill?
As Chahal was brought into the attack to break the partnership, Gill tried to up the ante. He went for a slog sweep against a flighted delivery but didn't get the elevation he wanted. The ball went straight into the hands of debutant Cooper Connolly at deep mid-wicket, marking another successful dismissal for Chahal against Gill. The opener hammered six fours en route to his 27-ball 39 as the Titans finished at 162/6.
Record breakdown
Chahal vs Gill in T20 cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now dismissed Gill four times across nine IPL innings. The leggie is now the bowler with the joint-most IPL dismissals against Gill. Meanwhile, no other spinner has trapped Gill even thrice. Chahal has bowled 57 balls to him, conceding 69 runs at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 121.05.
Stats
Here are their IPL stats
One of the most consistent batters in recent IPL seasons, Gill has raced to 3,905 IPL runs at an average of 39.44. He has four tons and 26 fifties to his name, with his strike rate being a fine 138.77. Meanwhile, Chahal, who finished with 2/28 (4 overs) in the aforementioned, owns the most scalps in the league's history. He has completed 223 wickets at 22.69 (ER: 7.95). His tally includes eight four-wicket hauls besides a fifer.