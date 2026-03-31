Yuzvendra Chahal traps Shubman Gill for 4th time in IPL 

Veteran Punjab Kings leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill for the fourth time in the Indian Premier League. The latest dismissal took place in both teams' IPL 2026 opener at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Chahal trapped Gill in the 10th over of the first innings when the latter was looking good at 39.

Dismissal details How Chahal got the big wicket of Gill? As Chahal was brought into the attack to break the partnership, Gill tried to up the ante. He went for a slog sweep against a flighted delivery but didn't get the elevation he wanted. The ball went straight into the hands of debutant Cooper Connolly at deep mid-wicket, marking another successful dismissal for Chahal against Gill. The opener hammered six fours en route to his 27-ball 39 as the Titans finished at 162/6.

Record breakdown Chahal vs Gill in T20 cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now dismissed Gill four times across nine IPL innings. The leggie is now the bowler with the joint-most IPL dismissals against Gill. Meanwhile, no other spinner has trapped Gill even thrice. Chahal has bowled 57 balls to him, conceding 69 runs at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 121.05.

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