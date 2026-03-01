T20 WC: Sikandar Raza becomes first captain with this double

Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe from the front in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Although Zimbabwe lost to South Africa while defending 153, he shone with a half-century and three wickets. According to Cricbuzz, Raza is the first-ever captain with a 50-plus score and three wickets in a T20 World Cup match.

Knock Raza evades early collapse Electing to bat, Zimbabwe were reeling at 28/2. Raza, coming in at No. 4, then added a 38-run stand with Dion Myers. However, the Proteas seamers struck in quick succession, pulling Zimbabwe down to 87/5. Staring at a collapse, Zimbabwe then rode on Raza's counter-attack. He smashed a 43-ball 73 (8 fours and 4 sixes). Clive Madande's unbeaten 26(20) meant Zimbabwe reached 153/7.

Record Raza's maiden 50-plus score in T20 WCs According to Cricbuzz, Raza became the third Zimbabwe captain with a 50-plus score in T20 World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for a Zimbabwe skipper, surpassing Brendan Taylor's 59 against Ireland in 2014. Raza also recorded the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in the tournament. He also occupies the second spot on this list.

Advertisement

Wickets Raza takes three wickets After shining with the bat, Raza started the proceedings for Zimbabwe. The off-spinner removed Quinton de Kock in the first over before knocking over Aiden Markram in his next. SA were down to 14/2 in 2.5 overs. Raza later cut short Dewald Brevis's 18-ball stay, where he hammered 42. He was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers, taking 3/29 in his four overs.

Advertisement

Information First captain with this double As mentioned, Raza has become the first-ever captain with a 50-plus score and three wickets in a T20 World Cup match. Overall, he is the fifth player with this record in the tournament, joining Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Marcus Stoinis, and Roston Chase.