Sikandar Raza becomes first Zimbabwe player with 3,000 T20I runs 

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has raced to 3,000 runs in Men's T20Is. He reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter against India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Raza attained the feat with his 15th run in the match. He is the 14th player to complete 3,000 T20I runs. Notably, Raza also raced to 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Milestone A look at his T20I numbers As mentioned, Raza is the only Zimbabwe player to touch the 3,000-run mark in T20I cricket. No other player owns even 2,000 runs in the format. The Zimbabwe skipper, who unlocked the achievement in his 132nd match, averages over 26. He has a strike rate of 136-plus with a ton and 16 half-centuries. Raza made his T20I debut back in 2013.

Do you know? Double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets According to ESPNcricinfo, Raza is the first player from a Full Member nation to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. Overall, Malaysia's Virandeep Singh is the only other player with this feat.

Advertisement