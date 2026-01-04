SA20, Sikandar Raza claims his 4th T20 four-fer: Key stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe white-ball skipper Sikandar Raza shone for Paarl Royals in Match 13 of the SA20 2025-26 season on Sunday. He picked a four-fer against MI Cape Town, helping Royals to bowl the former out for 88 in 18.4 overs at the Newlands in Cape Town. Raza was the pick of the bowlers for his side, finishing with 4/13 from 4 overs.
Spell
A solid spell from Raza
Raza was introduced in the 5th over and he got Rassie van der Dussen after being hit for a four. An attempted pull saw Rassie get caught. In the 13th over, spinner Raza castled Jason Smith and conceded just 2 runs. His final over saw him dismiss Linde and Rashid Khan off successive balls. He finished the over with four singles.
Numbers
Raza races to 223 scalps in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 335th T20 (279 innings), Raza has raced to 223 scalps at 26.01 (ER: 7.24). He picked up his 4th four-fer in the format (5w: 1). Raza, who is playing in his maiden SA20 campaign, owns 7 wickets from two matches for the Royals at 5.71. Meanwhile, 102 of his T20 scalps have come for Zimbabwe in T20Is.