'BCCI controls ICC': SA's Simon Harmer on global dominance

South African off-spinner Simon Harmer has raised concerns over India 's growing dominance in international cricket. Despite South Africa's recent World Test Championship (WTC) victory, Harmer believes that India's commercial power and administrative influence allow them to dictate the course of the sport. Speaking to The Guardian, he said, "The BCCI controls the ICC. The only thing that changes the narrative is winning trophies."

Player's viewpoint Players have little control, says Harmer Harmer emphasized the limited control players have in this scenario, saying, "But what can we do? As a player, you just control the controllables." He also stressed that winning trophies is the only way to change narratives in cricket. Notably, South Africa scripted history by winning the WTC final against Australia by five wickets last year at Lord's. This was SA's first major ICC trophy in 27 years.

Team dynamics Praise for South Africa's collective Test team Harmer was part of the South African side that won a landmark 2-0 Test series in India last year. He praised the current red-ball setup under head coach Shukri Conrad and skipper Temba Bavuma. "That team is more than the sum of its parts with only a couple of superstars. If he [Conrad] thinks you're not good enough, he'll tell you straight. I rate that. I've not always had that," added Harmer.

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