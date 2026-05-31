India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win Singapore Open 2026

Indian men's badminton doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 to win the title at the Singapore Open 2026 on Sunday. Despite going down in the first game, they came back strongly to win the next two. It was a solid campaign for the duo and this title win will boost their confidence.

Do you know? Maiden title of the season This was the Indian pair's maiden title of the 2026 season. Notably, this is also their first honor in almost two years. Ranked fourth, Satwik-Chirag beat the duo ranked one place above them in a game that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

Semis A massive win versus reigning world champions in the semis In the semis, Satwik-Chirag defeated reigning world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae. The Indian duo won in straight sets 21-19, 21-18 against their Korean opponents. This is their first victory over the Koreans who had a 34-match winning streak across seven tournaments since last autumn. Satwik and Chirag secured their spot in the final of the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament.

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Information Singapore Open: A look at Satwik and Chirag's journey In the quarters. the Indian duo defeated Malaysia's KX Kang and Aaron Tai 19-21, 21-17, 21-13. In the round of 16, they outsmarted Taiwan's Yang Po-han and Lee Jhe-huei 21-15, 11-21, 21-18. In R32, they won versus USA's Presley Smith and Chen Zhi Yi.

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