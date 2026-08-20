Decoding Sri Lanka's Test record at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
What's the story
Sri Lanka host India in the 2nd Test of the two-match series, starting August 23. The match is set to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (SSC). Earlier, India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the 1st Test, held at Galle International Stadium, Galle. As the hosts aim to bounce back, we present the key stats at this venue.
Information
Sri Lanka own 22 Test wins at SSC, Colombo
As per Cricinfo, Sri Lanka own 22 Test wins at this venue. They have featured in 46 matches. Besides 22 wins, they have lost 10 and drawn 14 matches. From 9 matches against India, Sri Lanka own three wins, two draws and 4 defeats.
Team stats
A look at Sri Lanka's key team stats
The highest team total at SSC Colombo belongs to Sri Lanka, who scored 756/5d versus South Africa in 2006.
The Lankans have posted six scores of 600-plus at this venue.
Sri Lanka also own the lowest team total here. They managed 81 versus England in 2001.
Sri Lanka's win over India by an innings and 239 runs in 2008 is the largest victory here.
Individual batting
Key individual batting numbers
Former Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene owns the most runs at this venue. He compiled 2,921 runs at 74.89 (100s: 11, 50s: 9).
Among active players, Dinesh Chandimal owns 463 runs from six matches (100s: 2, 50s: 1).
Jayawardene's 374 versus South Africa in 2006 is the highest individual score here.
Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara owns three double-centuries at this venue.
Individual bowling
Key individual bowling numbers
Muthiah Muralidaran owns the most wickets at SSC, Colombo. From 24 matches, the former spinner claimed 166 wickets at 20.69.
Among active players, Prabath Jayasuriya has picked 15 wickets from three matches.
Rangana Herath's 9/127 versus Pakistan in 2014 is the best innings performance.
Meanwhile, Murali owns the most four-plus wicket hauls at this venue (23).
He also bagged four 10-wicket match hauls.