Should Mohammed Siraj have been concussion sub in Christchurch Test?
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the decision to leave pacer Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI in the second Test against New Zealand. The match is being played in Christchurch, and Akash Deep was ruled out due to concussion after being hit on the helmet multiple times on Day 3. Despite an opportunity opening up, Siraj remained benched as Prasidh Krishna was named as concussion substitute. Notably, Krishna was dropped from the XI in the favor of Gurnoor Brar.
Selection debate
Siraj should have been brought in: Gavaskar
Gavaskar argued that Siraj, who boasts 144 Test wickets at 29.63, should have been brought in here instead of Krishna.
He noted that while a player who has already played knows the lines and lengths to bowl, there is also another perspective to consider.
"As a batting unit, you prepare for the bowlers you're going to face," Gavaskar said during his commentary on Day 3 of the Test match.
Strategic advantage
'He could have been a surprise for New Zealand batters'
Gavaskar further emphasized that the New Zealand batters haven't really thought about Siraj, which could have been a surprise for them.
He said, "So, he could have been a surprise, if one might use the word, for the New Zealand batters."
This highlights how Gavaskar thinks Siraj's inclusion could have given India an edge over their opponents in this crucial Test match.
Performance comparison
Gavaskar questions Krishna's credentials
Krishna had played in the first Test match of the series in Wellington, where he took 1/100 and 2/23.
However, Gavaskar said that the hit-the-deck bowler didn't leave much of an impression in that game.
He also questioned whether Krishna has even taken five wickets in an innings during his half a dozen or dozen Test matches so far.
Alternative view
Ashwin backs concussion sub idea
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a different take on the issue.
He wrote on X, "When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it's always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series."
This suggests that Ashwin thinks bringing in someone like Siraj could have been risky given his lack of match practice recently.