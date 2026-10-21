'Ready to bat anywhere': Shreyas Iyer ahead of NZ T20Is
What's the story
Ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer asserted that he is comfortable batting at any position in the XI. Speaking to reporters before the opener, Iyer highlighted the importance of flexibility in the batting order. The five-match series will be crucial for Iyer as a captain and batter, considering his recent struggles in both roles.
Team strategy
Iyer emphasizes need for flexibility in batting order
Iyer stressed the need for flexibility in batting positions, saying players should be ready to bat wherever required.
He said, "I feel that as per the demands and situations in a match, you have to be flexible according to that."
He added, "Whoever is in the team has to be flexible and be happy with the number you get."
Information
Iyer bolstering the middle order
Iyer has been batting at No. 4 in T20Is, with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan bolstering the top order. From anchoring the innings to switching gears, the Indian skipper has been playing multiple roles as a middle-order batter.
Performance
His batting numbers as T20I captain
Earlier this year, the Ireland series not only kick-started Iyer's T20I captaincy, but it also marked his comeback to the format after three years.
While leading, the middle-order batter has scored 590 runs at an average of 34.7. His strike rate reads 152.45.
In the West Indies series, Iyer slammed his maiden T20I century. He became the only Indian captain with a T20I ton while chasing.
Captaincy
A look at his captaincy record
Iyer is now among five Indians to have led in 20-plus T20Is, joining MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli.
Under Iyer, India have won 11 of their 21 T20Is, losing eight (win percentage of 52.38). Two of them were washed out.
Earlier this month, India won the Asian Games gold medal by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.