Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tilak Varma's IND-A ousted in semis
What's the story
Sri Lanka A dominated India A by eight wickets in the first semi-final of the 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars, held at Doha's West End Park International Cricket Stadium. The victory was largely due to stellar performances from openers Lasith Croospulle (116) and Sineth Jayawardena (105), who both scored centuries. Their partnership of 174 runs set a strong foundation for Sri Lanka's chase of India's total of 317/8. Here's more.
Opening stand
Croospulle, Jayawardena slam tons
Croospulle and Jayawardena gave Sri Lanka A a flying start, scoring 85 runs in the first 10 overs.
The latter reached his half-century in just 35 balls and went on to score a century off 62 balls.
Meanwhile, Croospulle took a bit longer but was equally aggressive, reaching his half-century in 43 balls before completing his century off 98 deliveries.
Match dynamics
Sri Lanka A cruise to victory
Despite India A captain Tilak Varma using eight bowlers, they couldn't stop the aggressive Sri Lankan batters.
Croospulle and Nishan Madushka added 91 runs for the second wicket before Madushka and skipper Pavan Rathnayake took the team home without any trouble.
This was a stark contrast to India's mid-innings collapse against spin after a good start.
Bowling impact
India A post 317/8 in 50 overs
India A managed to score 317/8 in their 50 overs, with Abhishek Sharma (78), Shahbaz Ahmed (54 not out), and captain Varma (53) making significant contributions.
However, they were unable to defend the total as Sri Lanka A chased it down in just 41.3 overs.
Janith Liyanage and Nipun Dhananjaya were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka A, taking two wickets each.
Tournament progress
Sri Lanka A await other semi-final winner
With this victory, Sri Lanka A remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.
They will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A. The final is scheduled to be played on November 29.
This match showcased the prowess of Sri Lankan cricket at its best, with Croospulle and Jayawardena leading their team to a comfortable win over India A.