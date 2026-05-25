Kusal Mendis to lead SL on WI tour; Kamindu vice-captain

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that Kusal Mendis will captain the ODI and T20I teams for their upcoming tour of the West Indies. The selection committee has also named Kamindu Mendis as vice-captain for both formats. Dhananjaya de Silva will continue to lead the Test team in this all-format series. The impending tour will feature three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests.

Leadership change Mendis replaces Asalanka in ODIs, Shanaka in T20Is Kusal Mendis has taken over Sri Lanka's ODI captaincy from Charith Asalanka, who has been included in the 16-man squad. In T20Is, he replaces Dasun Shanaka, who led Sri Lanka until their recent ICC T20 World Cup exit. While Shanaka has retained his spot in the 16-man T20I squad, Asalanka hasn't made it to the team for this tour.

Player comeback Wanindu Hasaranga returns for SL after injury layoff Wanindu Hasaranga, who was injured during the T20 World Cup and has been out of action since early February, is set to make his return. He had torn his left hamstring during the tournament and missed the entire IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants. His inclusion in the ODI and T20I squads marks a significant comeback for Sri Lankan cricket.

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Squads SL's ODI and T20I squads ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, and Pramod Madushan. T20I squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, and Nuwan Thushara.

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Information Here's the Test squad Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, and Kasun Rajitha.