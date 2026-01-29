1st T20I: SL, England clash in final T20 WC rehearsal

After a thrilling ODI leg, Sri Lanka and England are set to clash in the first T20I of a three-match series on January 30. The iconic Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy will host the fixture. This encounter comes just a week before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, making it an important fixture for both teams.

Venue analysis Pitch report and streaming details The Pallekele ground is known for its balanced pitches that make for exciting 20-over matches. While pacers garner decent movement initially, the pitch aids slower bowlers and spinners as the match progresses. Dew notwithstanding, chasing could be difficult if the pitch has cracks. The average first-innings total here is around 165. The match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can live-stream the same on SonyLIV and Fancode (apps and websites).

Historical match-up SL vs ENG: A look at head-to-head record In their T20I history, Sri Lanka and England have faced each other 14 times. England have a clear edge with 10 wins. Sri Lanka have managed only four wins, with only one of them coming at home. The last encounter between these two teams was in November 2022 during the T20 World Cup Down Under. England won the Sydney game by four wickets.

Team form Crucial encounters ahead of T20 WC Sri Lanka, who faced Pakistan in T20Is this month, recently added Pavan Rathanayake to their squad. Rathnayake slammed a valiant ton against England in the 3rd ODI, albeit in a losing cause. Similarly, England last played a T20I in October last year. They are unbeaten in their last four completed T20Is. Led by Harry Brook, they will use this three-match series to acclimatize to Indian subcontinent conditions.

Team line-ups A look at the two squads SL squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, and Eshan Malinga. England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.