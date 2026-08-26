Colombo Test, Day 4: India eye win over resilient SL
What's the story
Sri Lanka showed resilience against India on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. In response to India's 503 /9, the hosts were bowled out for 290 in the morning session. Indian skipper Shubman Gill then enforced the follow-on on Sri Lanka. However, a 115-run stand between Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis headlined the second session. SL were 229/6 before rain ended the day's play.
Innings
SL's first innings wrapped up
Sri Lanka were 265/8 (83.4 overs) at stumps on the third evening.
Sonal Dinusha (85*) and Lahiru Kumara (8*) began on their overnight score, with the former completing his century.
While SL began adding more runs, debutant Saransh Jain removed both Lahiru and Dinusha to wrap up the innings.
Jain took 2/69 in 20.4 overs, while Prasidh Krishna (3/52) and Manav Suthar (3/85) recorded three-fers each.
Score
Historic Test ton against India
Dinusha was SL's final wicket to fall, having scored 103 off 162 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes).
Dinusha earlier scored a century as a No. 6 batter in the first Test at Galle International Stadium.
This made him only the second Sri Lankan player after Duleep Mendis to score multiple centuries in their first two Tests against India, according to Cricbuzz.
Do you know?
Another record for Dinusha
According to Cricbuzz, Dinusha became the seventh SL batter with hundreds in consecutive Tests against India. He joined the likes of Aravinda de Silva (1997), Kumar Sangakkara (2009-2010), Sanath Jayasuriya (1997), Mahela Jayawardene (2001), Tharanga Paranavitana (2010), and Angelo Mathews (2015).