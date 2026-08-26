Colombo Test, Day 4: India eye win over resilient SL

Sri Lanka were 265/8 (83.4 overs) at stumps on the third evening.

Sonal Dinusha (85*) and Lahiru Kumara (8*) began on their overnight score, with the former completing his century.

While SL began adding more runs, debutant Saransh Jain removed both Lahiru and Dinusha to wrap up the innings.

Jain took 2/69 in 20.4 overs, while Prasidh Krishna (3/52) and Manav Suthar (3/85) recorded three-fers each.