Galle set to host its 50th match in Tests: Stats

Mahela Jayawardene owns the most runs at this venue. From 23 matches, he racked up 2,382 runs at 70.05 with the help of 7 hundreds and 12 fifties.

Among active cricketers, Dinesh Chandimal is closing in on 2,000 runs here.

He has 1,979 runs at 54.97 with six tons and 10 fifties.

He could become the 4th batter with 2,000-plus runs here.