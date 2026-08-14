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Galle set to host its 50th match in Tests: Stats
The first Test will be played on August 15 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Galle set to host its 50th match in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 14, 2026
07:47 pm
What's the story

India and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a two-match Test series starting from Saturday (August 15, 2026). The 1st match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Both teams are currently placed in the middle of the table and need a 2-0 win to keep their hopes alive for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Meanwhile, Galle is set to host its 50th match in the longest format. We decode the stats.

Information

First Asian ground to host 50 Tests

As per Cricinfo, Galle will become the first Asian ground to host 50 Tests when Sri Lanka and India face each other. From 49 matches so far, hosts Sri Lanka have collected 27 wins, 15 defeats and 7 draws. Meanwhile, India own two wins and three defeats here against the home side.

Runs

Key individual batting stats

Mahela Jayawardene owns the most runs at this venue. From 23 matches, he racked up 2,382 runs at 70.05 with the help of 7 hundreds and 12 fifties.

Among active cricketers, Dinesh Chandimal is closing in on 2,000 runs here.

He has 1,979 runs at 54.97 with six tons and 10 fifties.

He could become the 4th batter with 2,000-plus runs here.

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Wickets

Key individual bowling stats

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan owns the most wickets at this venue (111). He averaged 18.50 with the help of 11 five-wicket hauls and six four-fers.

Rangana Herath is next with 102 wickets at 24.94. He picked nine five-wicket hauls and four four-fers.

Among active bowlers, Prabath Jayasuriya has managed 81 wickets from 26.62 from 11 matches (5w: 9, 4w: 3).

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Do you know?

Here are the other notable stats at this venue

Sri Lanka own the highest team total here (704/3d) versus Ireland in 2023. Sri Lanka bowled out South Africa for 73 in 2018. It's the lowest team total here. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne's 281-run stand for the 2nd wicket versus Ireland is the best partnership return.

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