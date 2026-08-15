SL vs IND, 1st Test: Day 2 start timings changed
What's the story
The second day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 9:45am IST a change from the original schedule. The decision comes after rain interrupted play on Day 1. The bowling side will also be allowed to bowl a maximum of 98 overs on Sunday, allowing more play than the usual 90 overs. Here's more.
Weather impact
Rain interrupted play on Day 1
The weather in Galle played spoilsport on Day 1, interrupting play twice.
The first interruption came at the start of the second session and the second one was during the last session after tea.
These rain delays limited play to a maximum of 73 overs, with India ending Day 1 at a strong position of 288/2.
Performance review
Indian batsmen put up a stellar performance
Despite the rain interruptions, Indian batsmen put up a stellar performance on Day 1.
Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten at 131 while KL Rahul contributed with a solid 77 runs. He retired hurt with cramps.
Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and Shubman Gill (16) were dismissed.
Rishabh Pant (27*) is playing alongside Padikkal.
Their efforts have put India in a commanding position as they head into Day 2 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.
Twitter Post
Day 1 summary!
Stumps on Day 1 in Galle! 🏟️— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2026
Fifty partnership up between Devdutt Padikkal & Rishabh Pant 🤝
A fine opening day of the First #SLvIND Test for #TeamIndia as they reach 288/2 after 73 overs 👌👌
See you tomorrow for Day 2 action.
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y pic.twitter.com/kI0J3sQSZJ