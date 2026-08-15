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Home / News / Sports News / SL vs IND, 1st Test: Day 2 start timings changed
SL vs IND, 1st Test: Day 2 start timings changed
Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten with a score of 131 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

SL vs IND, 1st Test: Day 2 start timings changed

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 15, 2026
08:19 pm
What's the story

The second day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 9:45am IST a change from the original schedule. The decision comes after rain interrupted play on Day 1. The bowling side will also be allowed to bowl a maximum of 98 overs on Sunday, allowing more play than the usual 90 overs. Here's more.

Weather impact

Rain interrupted play on Day 1

The weather in Galle played spoilsport on Day 1, interrupting play twice.

The first interruption came at the start of the second session and the second one was during the last session after tea.

These rain delays limited play to a maximum of 73 overs, with India ending Day 1 at a strong position of 288/2.

Performance review

Indian batsmen put up a stellar performance

Despite the rain interruptions, Indian batsmen put up a stellar performance on Day 1.

Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten at 131 while KL Rahul contributed with a solid 77 runs. He retired hurt with cramps.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and Shubman Gill (16) were dismissed.

Rishabh Pant (27*) is playing alongside Padikkal.

Their efforts have put India in a commanding position as they head into Day 2 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

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Twitter Post

Day 1 summary!

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