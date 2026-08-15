Galle Test: Padikkal, Rahul put India in commanding position

India started well with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring five boundaries against the new red cherry.

However, in a communication breakdown with Rahul, both batsmen ended up at the non-striker's end, Jaiswal was run out for a 37-ball 32.

However, this temporary setback didn't affect India's scoring rate as they maintained an average of around four runs per over.

Padikkal walked in at number three and played a knock to remember.