Galle Test: Padikkal, Rahul put India in commanding position
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul put India in a commanding position on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The duo put on a 150-run partnership for the second wicket as the visitors finished strongly at 288/2 on a rain-hit day. While Rahul was retired for 77 due to cramps, Padikkal went on to hammer his maiden Test hundred. The Karnataka pair attacked Sri Lankan spinners with boundaries and sixes, despite some bounce and turn from debutant Keshara Nuwantha.
Summary
Highlights from Day 1
India started well with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring five boundaries against the new red cherry.
However, in a communication breakdown with Rahul, both batsmen ended up at the non-striker's end, Jaiswal was run out for a 37-ball 32.
However, this temporary setback didn't affect India's scoring rate as they maintained an average of around four runs per over.
Padikkal walked in at number three and played a knock to remember.
Match progress
India were all over the Lankan bowlers
Padikkal and Rahul handled the Sri Lankan bowlers with ease, despite some bounce and turn from debutant Keshara Nuwantha.
The Galle pitch proved to be a batter's paradise throughout the day, offering true bounce and some pace.
Spinners Prabath Jayasuriya, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, and Dhananjaya de Silva found some bounce and turn on occasions but were too slow to trouble the Indian batters.
Batting display
Partnership and individual scores
While Rahul's 162-ball knock was a mix of stonewalling and occasional shot-making, Padikkal's innings was a perfect blend of elegance and aggression.
The pair added 150 runs for the second wicket to give India an early advantage in this match.
Despite some initial edginess against pacer Lahiru Kumara, Rahul found his footing with a boundary off the same bowler.
In the final session, however, Rahul was visibly grimacing and limping heavily as muscle spasms also affected his legs.
He was unable to continue and had to be assisted off the field by the team physio.
Challenge
Early exit for Gill
The first strike from a Lankan bowler came in the final session as Prabath Jayasuriya trapped Indian skipper Shubman Gill for a 28-ball 16.
Padikkal was then joined by Rishabh Pant (27* off 36) as the duo saw off the day. They have added 52 runs so far.
While Jayasuriya (1/77 from 24 overs) was the only Lankan bowler to strike on Day 1, Asitha Fernando (0/28 in 10), Lahiru Kumara (0/51 in 10), and Keshara Nuwantha (0/98 in 21) went wicket-less.
Rahul
A fine hand from Rahul
Notably, Rahul smashed nine fours and a six during his 162-ball 77*.
Coming to his Test career, Rahul has raced to 4,230 runs at 37.10 from 69 matches, as per Cricinfo.
The one in Galle was his 33rd 50-plus score in the format, as he also owns 12 tons.
431 of his runs have come across eight Tests against the Lankans at 39.18 (100: 1, 50s: 4).
Padikkal
Padikkal celebrates Test return with maiden century
Padikkal returned unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls, having hit 12 fours and a six.
He had played just two Tests before featuring in Galle, scoring 90 runs with the help of a fifty.
However, his previous appearance came in November 2024.
Meanwhile, this was his 10th First-Class hundred, as he also owns 21 fifties.
Across 57 First-Class matches, the youngster has raced past 3,900 runs at an average of 43-plus.